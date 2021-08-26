The Best CRM Software, Solutions, and Innovators: The 2021 CRM Industry Awards

It’s been a rough 12 months since our last awards issue. As 2020 flipped over to 2021, the pandemic entered its second year worse than ever, exacerbating our economic difficulties and political divisions. While time and the vaccine rollout have helped to stabilize things somewhat, businesses in all industries have had to spend the past two years adapting on the fly, and the CRM industry has responded to their needs with a tremendous amount of innovation. CRM magazine’s 20th annual awards package, in its second year as the Industry Awards for sales, marketing, and customer service, celebrates this innovation with our expert analysts identifying the CRM vendors, technologies, and products worthy of recognition and your consideration. Start your CRM implementation here.

The Best CRM Software and Solutions: The 2021 CRM Industry Leader Awards

Six Top Innovating CRM Companies for 2021: The CRM Conversation Starters