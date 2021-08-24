LiveRamp Integrates with Yieldmo

LiveRamp, a data connectivity platform provider, has integrated its Authentic Traffic Solution (ATS) with Yieldmo's Smart Exchange to better support marketer targeting and addressability.

"There is a lot of competing noise in the industry right now that revolves around when outdated identifiers, like the third-party cookie, will be deprecated. But that isn't where our focus should be. Our focus, as an industry, should be on supporting identity solutions that simply work better right now," said Travis Clinger, senior vice president and head of addressability and ecosystem at LiveRamp, in a statement. "Our neutral and interoperable solution gives both marketers and publishers choice and control over how they want to buy and measure media and connect their data across the internet. And the best part is it t performs better across key KPIs."

"Yieldmo and LiveRamp are committed to supporting the open web with privacy-first solutions that work for buyers, content creators, and users," said Jeremy Steinberg, chief revenue officer and general manager of Exchange at Yieldmo, in a statement. "This partnership underscores that commitment and further demonstrates the importance of investing in sustainable, modern identity solutions that provide publishers with more paths to monetization, while giving buyers greater targeting scale and returns."<

"We're excited to see quality Mediavine partner Yieldmo join forces with data connectivity powerhouse LiveRamp to tackle addressability and identity issues. Collaborations like these are essential as the industry collectively strives for cookieless solutions in a privacy-first future," said Phil Bohn, senior vice president of sales and revenue at Mediavine, in a statement.