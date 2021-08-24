Serviceaide Acquires SunView Software

Serviceaide a provider of IT and enterprise service management solutions, has acquired SunView Software, a provider of IT Service Management (ITSM) software. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combined company will deliver offerings and capabilities for the delivery and management of a wide range of service and support functions.

"Our acquisition of SunView builds on Serviceaide's mission of bringing innovative and best performance/price service management solutions for both ITSM and enterprise service management," said Wai Wong, founder and CEO of Serviceaide, in a statement. "We are committed to all of our customers. Our goal is to provide leading support as well as a no-risk, strategic roadmap to enable them to extend value across their service solution for many years to come."

SunView's ChangeGear platform offers change management, intelligent incident management, and asset discovery and management. This acquisition extends Serviceaide's capabilities and reach with an ITSM solution that brings additional business value to customers through Serviceaide's intelligent virtual agent technology.