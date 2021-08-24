Phrasee Releases Phrasee Score

Phrasee today released Phrasee Score in response to Apple's Mail Privacy Protection (MPP) feature, which gives Apple Mail users the option to block open tracking pixels, making open rates less reliable. Apple MPP is part of iOS 15 that is due out in September.

Phrasee Score is an artificial intelligence-powered metric that uses advanced statistical techniques to give a more accurate picture of how email is performing by combining information from multiple sources, Phrasee Score provides a single, weighted score .

Phrasee Score is built around the following:

Information fusion, combining information from multiple sources (opens, clicks, conversions, and unsubscribes);

Adaptability to the information available; and

Deep learning and predictive models to help tune the weighting of each available metric..

Phrasee Score uses a combination of metrics, whether it's opens and clicks to split test for winning subject lines, or by combining opens, clicks, conversions, unsubscribes, and predictive deep learning to determine optimal email proportions and frequencies.

Phrasee Score is fully integrated into Phrasee's core products, Engage and React, to help users determine the winning language in a standard split test campaign or the optimal variant weights for dynamic campaigns.