Simplr Launches Personal Connections Prompts

Simplr, a customer experience platform provider, today launched Personal Connections Prompts, which leverage customer data and insights to ensure consistently empathetic and one-to-one customer interactions.

Simplr enables brands and retailers to provide rapid responses across digital channels. Its Human Cloud Network is bolstered by Simplr artificial intelligence with in-the-moment tips, on-brand tone and voice, product information, and guidelines.

Personal Connection Prompts now also give Simplr specialists prompts and suggestions to personalize their customer service responses based on each consumer's past purchase behavior, past interactions, life events, world events, and detected interests. Simplr's AI-based platform detects these insights and surfaces the prompts and suggestions directly within the agent workflow.