Worthix Launches Worthix 2.0

Worthix, a conversational artificial intelligence technology company, today launched Worthix 2.0 with advanced features, including the Worthix Decision Lab, which enables companies to identify the elements of an experience, external influences, and mechanisms, such as social proof, to pinpoint the exact moment and reason behind purchase decisions.

With the Worthix 2.0 platform update, companies can obtain deeper, more nuanced customer data and generate critical insights. New features include the following:

LUCI, Worthix's AI system that can facilitate dynamic conversations with customers in any language. LUCI continuously learns from conversations to detect differences in language and meaning across cultures and regions. In Worthix 2.0, LUCI can ask new questions to identify influences such as social proof.

Worthix Decision Lab, an advanced dashboard that delivers predictive analytics by allowing companies to simulate actions, anticipate how customers would react ,and determine the business-critical impacts. With the Worthix Decision Lab, companies can test, measure, and predict which elements of their products or services enhance the customer experience and boost purchases in each geography.

Updated interface, graphs, and charts..

Competitor Landscape, which provides insights into which competitive products or services interest their customers and which competitor companies should be considered the greatest threat.

Advanced natural language processing assisted by more advanced topic detection.