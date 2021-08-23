Clearbit Releases Weekly Visitor Report

Clearbit, a marketing intelligence software provider, has released Weekly Visitor Report, a tool that ives marketers a weekly email report of the companies visiting their websites.

With this insight, marketers can do the following:

Monitor who visits their websites (even if they don't touch a single form).

Let their sales teams know when key accounts are on their sites and what they're viewing;

Determine which pages and channels are driving the right kind of traffic so they can optimize their websites accordingly.

See who is abandoning their B2B carts.

The types of details available include the following:

Top companies by visit frequency and the top three pages viewed, including basic firmographic details, like country, company size, and industry, and easy access to their sites and LinkedIn company pages.

Top companies by channel.based on and grouped by UTM parameters and referral information (similar to how Google Analytics works).

Traffic breakdowns by key firmographic attributes, like industry, employee range, technology tag, location, company tag, estimated annual revenue, Alexa rank, and company type.