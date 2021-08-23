Infobip Expands Partnership with Adobe
Global cloud communications company Infobip has strengthened its relationship with Adobe and furthered the global reach of Infobip's omnichannel communications platform by becoming an Accelerate partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program.
The enhanced collaboration provides Adobe Campaign users access to Infobip's cloud communications platform, which benefits from more than 650 direct carrier relationships globally. This new data integration enables companies in the retail, transport, media, and healthcare spaces to deploy Infobip's engagement and experience solutions.
"Today's customer landscape is defined by the always-on consumer, the rapidly changing trends toward click and collect, online delivery, and a customer-driven need for an expanded mix of communications channels with constant availability," said Veselin Vukovic, vice president of strategic partnerships at Infobip, in a statement. "Collaboration and innovation are key to keeping pace with today's modern consumer expectations. For this reason, we are delighted to commit to a deeper relationship with Adobe and help our customers transform for the digital age."
"Chat apps, email, messages, video calls, and other digital forms of communication are now common bridges for human interactions and firmly embedded in our everyday lives. Therefore, providing omnichannel communication is essential for business success," said Cody Crnkovich, head of partner programs at Adobe, in a statement. "We're excited about this expanded relationship with Infobip, enabling joint customers to be where their customers are, improve the digital experience, and ultimately drive business growth."