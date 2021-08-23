Infobip Expands Partnership with Adobe

Global cloud communications company Infobip has strengthened its relationship with Adobe and furthered the global reach of Infobip's omnichannel communications platform by becoming an Accelerate partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program.

The enhanced collaboration provides Adobe Campaign users access to Infobip's cloud communications platform, which benefits from more than 650 direct carrier relationships globally. This new data integration enables companies in the retail, transport, media, and healthcare spaces to deploy Infobip's engagement and experience solutions.