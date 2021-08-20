Semafone’s Cardprotect Voice+ Integrates with Epic

Semafone, a provider of data security and compliance solutions for contact centers, has integrated its Cardprotect Voice+ solution with Epic, one of the nation's leading electronic health records solutions, and is listed on the App Orchard Marketplace.

Semafone Cardprotect Voice+ empowers customer-facing personnel in the healthcare industry to take secure, compliant payments over the telephone. Using patented dual-tone multi-frequency (DTMF) masking technology, Cardprotect Voice+ enables patients to enter their payment information using their telephone keypads.The solution masks the dial tones.