Semafone’s Cardprotect Voice+ Integrates with Epic
Semafone, a provider of data security and compliance solutions for contact centers, has integrated its Cardprotect Voice+ solution with Epic, one of the nation's leading electronic health records solutions, and is listed on the App Orchard Marketplace.
Semafone Cardprotect Voice+ empowers customer-facing personnel in the healthcare industry to take secure, compliant payments over the telephone. Using patented dual-tone multi-frequency (DTMF) masking technology, Cardprotect Voice+ enables patients to enter their payment information using their telephone keypads.The solution masks the dial tones.
"Conversations concerning healthcare are often sensitive, and at times stressful, and patients expect to have the ability to transact with their healthcare providers on their terms. It's essential that any transactions involving healthcare payments are as frictionless as possible, regardless of the communication channel. Our technology removes the burden of ensuring compliance that providers face, while providing the best possible experience for the patient," said Gary Barnett, CEO of Semafone, in a statement.