Pipeliner CRM Launches ExFind
Pipeliner CRM, a sales enablement and CRM software provider, has released ExFind, a database of experts and global consultants, into its platform.
ExFind enables Pipeliner CRM users to search for, find, contact, and contract experts across a range of disciplines, including sales, marketing, leadership development, keynote speaking, motivation, and more.
Users can search for their desired experts using a multitude of parameters, including location, expertise, industry, and more. From there, they can browse detailed profiles of experts and make contact. Process and project management tools that are part of Pipeliner CRM's core offering empower users to track, manage, and get the most out of these expert engagements.
"Pipeliner has developed a detailed contact database made up of more than 1,400 experts from more than 27 countries worldwide, most of which have showcased their expertise in our flagship publication, SalesPOP!," said Nikolaus Kimla, CEO and founder of Pipeliner CRM, in a statement. "The release of ExFind is part of our ongoing commitment to building a comprehensive tool that brings expertise, education, and thought leadership to our audience and users.
"Equally exciting for us is the fact this integration is in line with our core value of Win Together!, which in short, is the goal of us here at Pipeliner CRM to build a community where everyone, from sales professionals and business leaders to industry experts and global consultants, wins together," Kimla added. "ExFind not only helps Pipeliner CRM customers to find the experts they need, but also provides our experts another touchpoint with which they can be found. ExFind is a tool that creates a win-win scenario for both while furthering our commitment to building a community where everyone can win together."