Pipeliner CRM Launches ExFind

Pipeliner CRM, a sales enablement and CRM software provider, has released ExFind, a database of experts and global consultants, into its platform.

ExFind enables Pipeliner CRM users to search for, find, contact, and contract experts across a range of disciplines, including sales, marketing, leadership development, keynote speaking, motivation, and more.

Users can search for their desired experts using a multitude of parameters, including location, expertise, industry, and more. From there, they can browse detailed profiles of experts and make contact. Process and project management tools that are part of Pipeliner CRM's core offering empower users to track, manage, and get the most out of these expert engagements.