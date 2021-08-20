Calix Launches Mobile Support Cloud for Field Technicians

Calix has launched Mobile Support Cloud, an addition to its Calix Support Cloud, providing field technicians the same end-to-end visibility and real-time behavioral insights into subscriber networks as their customer support teams in the contact center.

Designed to significantly improve efficiency and simplify troubleshooting while on the go, field technicians can now access the full functionality of this Revenue EDGE solution from their tablets or smartphones.

Calix Mobile Support Cloud supports more than 80 third-party wireless gateways, and Calix continues to add third-party gateways every quarter.