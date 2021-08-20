Calix Launches Mobile Support Cloud for Field Technicians
Calix has launched Mobile Support Cloud, an addition to its Calix Support Cloud, providing field technicians the same end-to-end visibility and real-time behavioral insights into subscriber networks as their customer support teams in the contact center.
Designed to significantly improve efficiency and simplify troubleshooting while on the go, field technicians can now access the full functionality of this Revenue EDGE solution from their tablets or smartphones.
Calix Mobile Support Cloud supports more than 80 third-party wireless gateways, and Calix continues to add third-party gateways every quarter.
"With these mobile enhancements to Support Cloud, technicians in the field have access to the same single source of truth that the support team relies on to deliver a world-class managed service," said Shane Eleniak, senior vice president of Revenue EDGE products for Calix, in a statement. "These capabilities can be accessed from anywhere, at any time, amplifying the value of data and real-time behavioral insights across the organization. The ability to leverage the Calix Cloud platform drives dramatic efficiencies for customer care. With simplified, end-to-end visibility into the subscriber experience, broadband businesses of any size can deliver and support world-class services that excite subscribers while improving operational efficiency to grow profitability and revenue."
"As long-time users of Support Cloud, we can attest to the enormous value it brings to our subscriber experience, especially when it comes to delivering premium managed Wi-Fi services that excite our subscribers," said Brian Vaughn, vice president of operations at Forked Deer Connect in Tennessee, in a statement. "With an extremely small technical support team, it is critical for us to get it right the first time. The ability to remotely access Support Cloud data from our mobile devices makes a world of difference for us. We can all be out on the road at the same time without having to worry about having someone back in the office tethered to a computer to run diagnostics following an installation. These enhancements enable us to improve our overall efficiency and reduce operating expenses while taking proactive subscriber care to the next level."