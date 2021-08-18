Frontify Introduces the Developer Platform

Brand management software company Frontify has launched the Developer Platform, a series of tools, including the GraphQL API that allows Frontify users to customize their brand-building experiences.

The Developer Platform includes tools and services to connect existing apps and build new ones that can link to the Frontify platform. The suite of offerings includes the following six components:

Frontify Finder, to access all assets that live in Frontify, bringing client authentication and asset management together into a single flow.

Frontify Authenticator, which implements the OAuth 2.0 flow for public applications (e.g., web apps) to perform client authentication outside of the main Frontify application.

GraphQL API, for extending the functionality of Frontify to build apps and integrations on top of the platform.

Frontify Image Worker, which equips users to show previews of assets on other applications and manipulate images based on parameters such as image size, image selection and cropping, and image resolution.

Frontify Webhooks, to speak to other apps to start automating tasks, messages, assets, and more.

Frontify Custom Blocks and Brand Guidelines that include more than 38 tailor-made content blocks.