Amplience Launches Dynamic Media to Help Companies Comply with New Google Algorithms

Amplience, a commerce experience platform provider, has launched the Dynamic Media headless image and video content management solution with automated optimization of visual content to help retailers meet Google's new Core Web Vitals algorithm and raise their Google search engine optimization scores.

Amplience's Dynamic Media is designed to create impactful experiences across every element of e-commerce sites, from the landing page through to product details.

Google's new parameters assess the time it takes for a website to load the largest image and text in view; the reactivity of a website; and the consistency in how content is displayed.