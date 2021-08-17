Amplience Launches Dynamic Media to Help Companies Comply with New Google Algorithms
Amplience, a commerce experience platform provider, has launched the Dynamic Media headless image and video content management solution with automated optimization of visual content to help retailers meet Google's new Core Web Vitals algorithm and raise their Google search engine optimization scores.
Amplience's Dynamic Media is designed to create impactful experiences across every element of e-commerce sites, from the landing page through to product details.
Google's new parameters assess the time it takes for a website to load the largest image and text in view; the reactivity of a website; and the consistency in how content is displayed.
"By adding additional layers to its SEO ranking algorithm, Google is putting a stake in the ground for what it considers to be a great digital experience," said James Brooke, founder and CEO of Amplience, in a statement. "We can help customers to respond to this with our Dynamic Media solution, which uses microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native, and headless (MACH) technologies to speed up and automate processes, deliver hundreds of transformations to bring experiences to life, unify image and videos with all other content, and automatically deliver images in the format, dimension, and pixel density that is fastest and browser-perfect.
"Technology cannot work in isolation to meet Core Web Vitals, but modern solutions working in tandem with dedicated content management and marketing teams have the power to transform SEO, and, most important, deliver outstanding experiences for customers," Brooke said further.