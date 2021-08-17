Calix Integrates Marketing Cloud into Facebook

Calix has integrated the Calix Marketing Cloud with Facebook, enhancing its Revenue EDGE solution to further enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to improve marketing workflows and infuse them with the intelligence to segment, target, execute, and measure omnichannel marketing campaign performance.

The integration with the Facebook platform offers additional, out-of-the box marketing functionalities that enable BSPs to accomplish the following.

Simplify new subscriber acquisition - By combining behavioral data from Marketing Cloud with data from Facebook, marketers can create look-alike audience models based on subscriber-specific segments.

Automate marketing ROI - With automated workflows driving billing data, behavioral insights, and real-time marketing channel results and campaign performance directly into Marketing Cloud, marketers can calculate and assess the impact and ROI of their marketing spend on Facebook campaigns in real time.

Streamline campaign deployment:- EDGE Enablement resources further simplify marketers' go-to-market programs with customizable Facebook campaign assets and collateral available in the Electronic Content Builder library and Market Activation Video Editor.

Calix Marketing Cloud uses contextual, behavioral data specific to the broadband industry. Marketing Cloud leverages built-in intelligence and machine learning to simplify processes and generate hyper-focused segments and audiences.