M Science Launches Retail and Consumer Brands Intelligence Platform

M Science, a provider of research and analytics, has launched the Retail and Consumer Brands Intelligence Platform, which provides insights into consumer behavior.

Leveraging tested analytic models and a myriad of data inputs, this new solution delivers real-time data on longitudinal consumer behavior, ecommerce dynamics, granular market performance, product category level insights, competitive growth trends, digital customer journey, and brick-and-mortar foot traffic. Companies also gain an understanding of the impact on key competitive drivers, such as price and channel, and can analyze the flow of customers between competitors. In addition, the data can help clients be more informed about the value of their products and customers for better positioning during discussions with retailers.