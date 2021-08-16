Seismic Acquires Lessonly
Seismic, a sales enablement provider, has acquired Lessonly, a training, coaching, and enablement solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With the acquisition of Lessonly, the Seismic platform now provides a platform for placing sales and marketing content alongside learning programs, practice scenarios, and coaching plans in one central location.
"Over the past few years, Lessonly has become a close strategic partner, and we have forged strong ties across our teams, complementary capabilities, and joint customers," said Doug Winter, co-founder and CEO of Seismic, in a statement. "Together, we are a stronger and smarter sales enablement platform, the only one that gives sales leaders the confidence they'll hit their numbers and ensures all sellers are able to engage with customers in the most effective way possible throughout their buyers' journeys."
Along with a unified seller experience, leaders can take advantage of the new combined data and analytics capabilities to track lesson usage, analyze training trends, and identify the content leveraged by top performers to close the most deals.
"We are delighted to join Seismic," said Max Yoder, CEO of Lessonly, in a statement. "During the past decade at Lessonly, we have focused on building a training, coaching, and enablement solution that brings out the very best in people and helps them deliver inspired work. In partnership with Seismic, we look forward to transforming the entire enablement industry. Our respective teams and customers are going to see big gains as a result of this deal."
Related Articles
Seismic Acquires Percolate
05 Nov 2019
Together Seismic and Percolate will give marketers more control over their content.
Seismic Acquires Grapevine6
01 Dec 2020
Seismic's Grapevine6 deal will enable digital sales engagement across multiple customer-facing social media and digital platforms.
Lessonly Launches Skills for Coaching at Scale
19 May 2021
Lessonly Skills helps leaders assess, analyze, and empower front-line reps.