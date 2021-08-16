Seismic Acquires Lessonly

Seismic, a sales enablement provider, has acquired Lessonly, a training, coaching, and enablement solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition of Lessonly, the Seismic platform now provides a platform for placing sales and marketing content alongside learning programs, practice scenarios, and coaching plans in one central location.

"Over the past few years, Lessonly has become a close strategic partner, and we have forged strong ties across our teams, complementary capabilities, and joint customers," said Doug Winter, co-founder and CEO of Seismic, in a statement. "Together, we are a stronger and smarter sales enablement platform, the only one that gives sales leaders the confidence they'll hit their numbers and ensures all sellers are able to engage with customers in the most effective way possible throughout their buyers' journeys."

Along with a unified seller experience, leaders can take advantage of the new combined data and analytics capabilities to track lesson usage, analyze training trends, and identify the content leveraged by top performers to close the most deals.