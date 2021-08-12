Merkle Collaborates with Magnite to Expand Access to Merkury

Merkle, a customer experience management company, is working with Magnite, providers of anomnichannel sell-side advertising platform, to integrate Merkury, its identity resolution and data platform

Through this integration, Merkury and Magnite have built a Prebid User ID module to support targeting without third-party cookies. This will enable marketers who use Merkury for first- and third-party audience creation and targeting to access unique inventory sources, target at the individual level, perform closed-loop measurement and analytics, and gain insights into campaign performance, including person-based reach and frequency.