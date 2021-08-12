Merkle Collaborates with Magnite to Expand Access to Merkury
Merkle, a customer experience management company, is working with Magnite, providers of anomnichannel sell-side advertising platform, to integrate Merkury, its identity resolution and data platform
Through this integration, Merkury and Magnite have built a Prebid User ID module to support targeting without third-party cookies. This will enable marketers who use Merkury for first- and third-party audience creation and targeting to access unique inventory sources, target at the individual level, perform closed-loop measurement and analytics, and gain insights into campaign performance, including person-based reach and frequency.
"As the advertising industry navigates the future of identity, joint cooperation and participation are essential to ensure solutions are forward-looking and fair," said Adam Soroca, chief product officer at Magnite, in a statement. "By working with industry leaders and innovators at Merkle, we are providing buyers with a way to address their audiences in the post-third-party cookie world. Merkury's collaborative foundation is a key differentiator in the market among many cookieless identity solutions."
"We're excited about the benefits both publishers and marketers will gain from the Merkury platform. We chose to work with Magnite in large part due to their leadership and innovation in open-source identity infrastructure. We are determined to create solutions that allow publishers easier access to brands that leverage Merkury while having more control over their supply," said Lynette Kaylor, vice president of media and publisher solutions at Merkle, in a statement.
