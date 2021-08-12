OpenText Partners with Shutterstock

Shutterstock today launched an API integration with OpenText, providing Shutterstock Enterprise and OpenText customers direct access to more than 380 million Shutterstock images via OpenText Media Management.

"As the volume of content that companies need to engage customers in meaningful, real-time interactions grows, it's essential to have effective tools to manage digital assets and speed up productivity," said Alex Reynolds, vice president of platform solutions at Shutterstock, in a statement. "This becomes increasingly important as companies embrace a hybrid work environment, which is why we're thrilled to partner with an industry leader like OpenText to help brands quickly find and share quality visuals and increase connection with their audiences worldwide."

"Instant access to high-quality content is essential to the creative process, and especially for personalizing modern customer experiences. This partnership and integration with OpenText Media Management expands our customers' media libraries by an incredible 380 million assets, while enabling organizations to govern the acquisition and usage of stock media, helping to ensure compliance, protect brand integrity, and empower content creators to use the best content for their audiences," said Muhi Majzoub, executive vice president and chief product officer at OpenText, in a statement. "The Shutterstock team shares our passion for innovation and customer success, and the collaboration delivered results faster than expected."