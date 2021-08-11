Influ2 Launches Audience Discovery

Influ2,& a person-based marketing platform provider, today launched Audience Discovery to help marketers identify unknown audiences based on their ideal customer profiles.

Audience Discovery gives marketers increased visibility of audience reach and flexibility to change these in response to campaign goals and business needs. This new capability helps B2B marketers operationalize their first-party intent data so that they can double down on accounts with which they already engaged. Also, it supports alignment of marketing and sales by building audiences based on existing CRM pipeline activity.

"We're excited to launch Audience Discovery because any successful B2B marketing strategy is based on having a true understanding of who you're going after while also discovering new prospective accounts," said Dmitri Lisitski, CEO and co-founder of Influ2, in a statement. "It's so fundamental to a marketer's success, and now with this new tool, marketers will be able to expand their audiences based on their ideal customer profiles and find the audiences that they don't have right now, but want, while also launching stronger nurture campaigns that will further engage with the accounts and buying groups that they've already reached out to."

Influ2 also received Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 Compliance certification. SOC 2 is an auditing procedure designed to ensure that service organizations can securely manage data pursuant to security standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.