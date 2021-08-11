Litmus Adds Apple Audience Report to Email Analytics

Litmus, an email marketing provider, today launched Apple Audience Report in its Email Analytics feature. This analytics report allows marketers to garner a baseline of Apple Mail usage among email subscribers.

Litmus users can view anonymized metrics, such as open rate, email engagement, Apple reading environment, and dark mode usage, to prepare for the iOS 15 update and Apple Mail Privacy Protection.

"At Litmus, we aim to provide our customers with the necessary performance metrics needed to continuously deliver personalized, effective email campaigns with confidence and ease of use," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, in a statement. "The new Apple Audience Report, a key part of our Email Analytics feature, allows marketers to proactively gather insights to understand their current Apple audience better and prepare for the potential impact of Apple Mail Privacy Protection. With access to this report, our customers continue to feel empowered to deliver exceptional email experiences—the same way they always have—while also embracing consumer privacy changes."

Litmus anonymizes its analytics offering by blocking personally identifiable information, removing IP addresses, and eliminating precise geolocation data, instead showing regional-level information only.

Apple Audience Report is available for Litmus users in Plus and Enterprise plans.