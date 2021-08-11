Dynamic Yield Launches Experience Email

Dynamic Yield today launched Experience Email, a unified personalization solution allowing marketers to create fully individualized emails using artificial intelligence and predictive algorithms. The solution, which is platform-agnostic, can be integrated with any email service provider, marketing automation tool, or CRM system.

With Dynamic Yield's Experience Email, all available user engagement data, both historical and real-time, is taken into account, with AI matching products and offers to individuals based on their shopping activity, product affinities, cross-device behavior, and more.

"Most email sends still rely on basic segmentation, with very little personalization applied to make them stand out in the inbox and inspire action," said Liad Agmon, CEO of Dynamic Yield, in a statement. "Dynamic Yield's Experience Email solution adapts each content block within an email campaign based on cross-channel data, rendered at the time of email open, to ensure the most relevant and engaging experience."

Dynamic Yield's Experience Email solution includes the following:

Drag-and-drop editor for creating personalized emails either from scratch or using a variety of templates, all code-free and fully responsive.

Product recommendations thatcan be served across multiple widgets using Dynamic Yield's deep learning-powered AdaptML strategy, affinity-based personalization, contextual strategies, and more.

A code snippet generator to embed individual content blocks or fully personalized emails built with Dynamic Yield into any email service provider.