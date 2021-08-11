Indicative Adds Ending Events to Journeys
Indicative, providers of a product analytics platform for data warehouses, today released Ending Events for its Journeys tool, enabling Journeys users to select any end point in a customer journey and visualize all of the paths that led there
First released in April, Journeys helps product teams discover the paths that users most frequently take through software applications and websites. With Ending Events, Journeys now allows teams to look backwards to better understand the paths customers took as they moved toward a given event and to help predict what similar users will do in the future. Users can now toggle between looking at paths forward from an event or paths backward.>
"Journeys allowed our users to easily visualize every touchpoint customers make as they move forward," said Jeremy Levy, CEO of Indicative, in a statement. "We're equally excited to see what product, marketing, and data teams can do with Ending Events. Understanding the common and uncommon paths customers take toward an event—seeing where friction occurs, for example—is just as important as understanding the paths they take forward from an event."
Indicative integrates seamlessly with CDWs like BigQuery, Redshift, and Snowflake to pull detailed reports in just a few clicks.
"Visualizing the paths that users take toward a certain ending event is very informative when it comes to understanding how the customers use our products," said Muhammad Daud, senior marketing analyst at WeTransfer, in a statement. "With Journeys, we are able to easily create these visualizations, find actionable insights, and remove any guesswork. This allows us to highlight ways in which we can improve the product experience for all our customers."
"We've long recognized the importance of understanding our customers' journeys. Now we can not only see how they proceed from any event, we also can pick an event and see all the customer paths leading up to it," said Bruno Vendruscolo, lead data analyst at Liv Up, a food tech startup, in a statement. "Looking at journeys in reverse like this gives our product teams greater insights into what's working and, perhaps more importantly, what isn't."