Indicative Adds Ending Events to Journeys

Indicative, providers of a product analytics platform for data warehouses, today released Ending Events for its Journeys tool, enabling Journeys users to select any end point in a customer journey and visualize all of the paths that led there

First released in April, Journeys helps product teams discover the paths that users most frequently take through software applications and websites. With Ending Events, Journeys now allows teams to look backwards to better understand the paths customers took as they moved toward a given event and to help predict what similar users will do in the future. Users can now toggle between looking at paths forward from an event or paths backward.>

"Journeys allowed our users to easily visualize every touchpoint customers make as they move forward," said Jeremy Levy, CEO of Indicative, in a statement. "We're equally excited to see what product, marketing, and data teams can do with Ending Events. Understanding the common and uncommon paths customers take toward an event—seeing where friction occurs, for example—is just as important as understanding the paths they take forward from an event."

Indicative integrates seamlessly with CDWs like BigQuery, Redshift, and Snowflake to pull detailed reports in just a few clicks.