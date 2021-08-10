LivePerson Launches Conversational Marketplaces

LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence, today launched Conversational Marketplaces to help marketplace operators integrate messaging and conversational AI into their digital storefronts.

"Shoppers love marketplaces for their convenience and diverse options, but they're easily frustrated when they have to wait on hold or click through to another website to ask questions or make purchases," said LivePerson Chief Marketing Officer Amber Armstrong in a statement. "Conversational Marketplaces eliminate these dead ends and bring marketplaces up to date by making it simple to directly connect at every stage of the consumer journey, from discovery to sales to service to re-engagement."

Powered by LivePerson's Conversational Cloud, Conversational Marketplaces make AI-powered messaging a fundamental part of consumer journeys for digital storefronts, including product and service listings websites, parent brand hubs and franchise networks. and business directories.