Drift Partners with SalesLoft

Drift and SalesLoft today announced a partnership leading to an integration providing sales and marketing professionals with a collection of customer engagement tools to create meaningful, perfectly-timed connections with prospects while eliminating cold connections.

The Drift-SalesLoft partnership will unlock hyper-personalized communication with prospects, aligning sales and marketing together through shared visibility into target accounts. Through features like real-time notifications and visitor identification, Drift and SalesLoft customers can now align messaging across the entire organization. Sales representatives can start live conversations with high-intent buyers at the perfect moments or follow up later with a personalized outbound message based on where the prospect is in the buying journey.

Features include the following:

Real-Time Notifications anytime a person who is added to a SalesLoft Cadence is active on their website.

Visitor Identification: Prospects in SalesLoft Cadences can be identified and targeted with specific Drift playbooks and engaged in real time. Additionally, sales and marketing reps can identify who is watching a video or visiting their website from shared links.

Activity Feed and Data Sync: Sales reps can view all of their account activity in one place via Drift events in the SalesLoft Activity Feed.

SalesLoft Cadence Enrollment: Marketers can enroll a buyer into a SalesLoft Cadence from the chat inbox or directly from the Drift Feed.