Drift Partners with SalesLoft
Drift and SalesLoft today announced a partnership leading to an integration providing sales and marketing professionals with a collection of customer engagement tools to create meaningful, perfectly-timed connections with prospects while eliminating cold connections.
The Drift-SalesLoft partnership will unlock hyper-personalized communication with prospects, aligning sales and marketing together through shared visibility into target accounts. Through features like real-time notifications and visitor identification, Drift and SalesLoft customers can now align messaging across the entire organization. Sales representatives can start live conversations with high-intent buyers at the perfect moments or follow up later with a personalized outbound message based on where the prospect is in the buying journey.
Features include the following:
- Real-Time Notifications anytime a person who is added to a SalesLoft Cadence is active on their website.
- Visitor Identification: Prospects in SalesLoft Cadences can be identified and targeted with specific Drift playbooks and engaged in real time. Additionally, sales and marketing reps can identify who is watching a video or visiting their website from shared links.
- Activity Feed and Data Sync: Sales reps can view all of their account activity in one place via Drift events in the SalesLoft Activity Feed.
- SalesLoft Cadence Enrollment: Marketers can enroll a buyer into a SalesLoft Cadence from the chat inbox or directly from the Drift Feed.
"The world has fundamentally changed as we work and live online more than ever. Buyers make more than 80 percent of purchases online, yet businesses still struggle to see the complete picture of online behavior. We're changing that," said David Cancel, CEO and co-founder of Drift, in a statement. "Now, that prospect you've been dying to get a hold of can book a meeting directly via Drift chat. You can have Drift conversations right inside of SalesLoft';s Activity Feed, gathering the context you need before you jump on the call. It's incredibly powerful for sellers and marketers alike."
"Empowering sellers with the solutions they need to close more deals is our top priority," said Kyle Porter, CEO of SalesLoft, in a statement. "Partnering with Drift allows sellers to have deeper, more personalized connections with their prospects at the right time, in the right way: a proven combination for better outcomes. Together, SalesLoft and Drift unlock major potential for both marketing and sales teams."