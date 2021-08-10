Alida Introduces Total Experience Management (TXM)

Alida, a provider of customer experience management solutions, today unveiled Alida Total Experience Management (TXM), which allows organizations to fuse the voice of their customers and employees.

Alida TXM enables companies to go beyond traditional voice of the customer (VoC) by augmenting their insights to support all of the voices and experiences that matter most. TXM is a continuous process that allows companies to uncover pain points and opportunities to understand their customers and reveals the best avenue for building more innovative and optimized experiences.