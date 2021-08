Zynga Completes Chartboost Acquisition

Zynga, a provider of interactive entertainment, has acquired Chartboost, a mobile programmatic advertising and monetization platform provider, for $250 million.

Chartboost is a unified advertising platform that includes a demand-side and supply-side platforms and mediation capabilities. By leveraging advanced machine learning and data science capabilities, Chartboost brings together premium inventory, global scale and audience-based targeting to optimize programmatic advertising and yields.

Together, the two companies can offer high-quality content, direct player relationships, massive reach, and full-stack advertising technology that can be applied across Zynga's game portfolio and Chartboost's advertising partners.