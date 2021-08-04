Marchex Integrates with VinSolutions Connect CRM

Marchex, a conversational analytics and solutions company, has integrated with VinSolutions Connect CRM, helping automotive dealers keep their CRM records up to date with conversation events and outcomes.

The Marchex-VinSolutions partnership, which now integrates VinSolutions Connect CRM within Marchex Engage for Automotive, builds greater efficiencies and productivity, automating data entry tasks by connecting Marchex conversation intelligence to customer record maintenance

"Delivering a great experience by phone and SMS is the differentiator in the automotive shopping journey, as customers increasingly qualify the store before they will visit. Now, more than ever, it's critical for the details of conversations to be captured and connected to the customer record in Connect CRM," said Matt Muilenburg, Marchex's senior vice president of automotive, in a statement. "Marchex AI capabilities have disrupted the industry; dealers now have reliable data at scale that can be viewed down to an agent level."

With the Marchex integration for VinSolutions, dealers using VinSolutions Connect CRM with Marchex Engage for Automotive can now do the following: