Formation Secures Patent for Dynamic Offer Optimization

Formation has received a U.S. patent covering its recently launched Dynamic Offer Optimization platform.

The interactive gaming system patent, No. 11,030,636, covers the core methods to provide gamified personal offers at scale using machine learning and automation. It also covers the application of machine learning to offer assignment, personalization, and optimization and the automation of processes to construct, monitor, and analyze offers based on user interactions and other data.

Through Dynamic Actions & Rewards, the Formation platform and its patented approach leverages machine learning technology to personalize offers for each individual customer and to optimize subsequent offers.