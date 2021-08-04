Terminus Updates Chat Experiences

Terminus, an account-based marketing (ABM) platform provider, today launched the next generation of its native ABM chat solution,Terminus Chat Experiences.

Building on the acquisition of Ramble in 2020, Terminus Chat Experiences enables users to deploy real-time, account-based conversations at a buye's exact moment of interest, all directly within the Terminus platform. With Chat Experiences, users can target audiences directly to the most appropriate rep, in seconds. Terminus playbooks intelligently collect visitor data, trigger sales automation for prospects and customers, and qualifies inbound traffic in real time.

When combined with Terminus' engagement channels–Ad Experiences, Email Experiences, and Web Experiences–Terminus' Chat Experiences helps companies personally engage target accounts at any stage of the funnel with personalized experiences no matter where they are, including desktop or mobile. Its Chat From Anywhere capability enables users to connect ads, emails, social media, and other marketing touchpoints directly to an intelligently routed conversation in a single click.