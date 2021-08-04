Dynata Acquires inBrain.ai

Dynata, a provider of first-party data platforms for insights, activation, and measurement, has acquired inBrain.ai, an insights and survey platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

InBrain.ai's consumer engagement and survey platform expands Dynata's mix of data, technology, and tools through access to inBrain.ai's Zap Surveys, a mobile-first panel platform offering targeted rewards to encourage survey-taking.