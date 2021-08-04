Dynata Acquires inBrain.ai
Dynata, a provider of first-party data platforms for insights, activation, and measurement, has acquired inBrain.ai, an insights and survey platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
InBrain.ai's consumer engagement and survey platform expands Dynata's mix of data, technology, and tools through access to inBrain.ai's Zap Surveys, a mobile-first panel platform offering targeted rewards to encourage survey-taking.
"With the accelerating demand for client access to data and insights to identify and capitalize on growth opportunities, it's imperative that we continue to offer high-quality, rich, and deeply profiled data to meet this challenge," said Gary Laben, CEO of Dynata, in a statement. "At the same time, we want to maintain our long-standing commitment to ensure that our members, the real consumer and B2B audiences that comprise our panel, are rewarded fairly for providing their time and opinions. This acquisition assures our clients we can continue to deliver the audiences they need while also reinforcing that promise of a fair-value exchange for our members. It also maintains our focus on leveraging the best and most innovative technologies to strengthen our services and solutions across the marketing continuum, from uncovering insights to connecting data to measuring and optimizing advertising effectiveness."
"The key to inBrain's strategy has always been our focus on respondent experience. Now, by combining Dynata's premium surveys with inBrain's respondent-centric technology, we're able to facilitate industry-leading survey experiences and expand the reach of surveys to more consumers," said Jason Schubert, CEO of inBrain.ai, in a statement.
