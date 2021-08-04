LTK Launches Self-Serve Influencer Marketing Platform
LTK, a digital marketing platform provider, is expanding its services to allow companies to build, manage, and scale their influencer marketing plans across publishing platforms and the LTK shopping app.
LTK's network includes 150,000 influencers and a unique data set comprised of influencer historical retail performance data, by channel.
"This is the first time we're opening access to our enterprise-level technology and offering retail partners the ability to price, cast, and execute full-funnel creator campaigns," said Kristi O’Brien, general manager of the LTK Brand Platform, in a statement. "We are hyper-aware of the importance of ROI and ROAS for today's marketers and are obsessed with designing efficient product solutions that help them drive outcomes for their businesses."
"LTK's self-serve platform is a game-changer for how my team will cast influencers for marketing campaigns," said Katherine Redd, e-commerce director at Hampden Clothing, who has been piloting the tool. "We are very deliberate about how we cast campaigns, customizing not only according to demographics and psychographics that match our consumer target, but also strategically based on who we can trust will convert. The platform offers complete control over the campaign, from full-funnel insights, messaging with the influencer, and payouts, making it a truly one-stop-shop platform. We are a small team, so having a user-friendly platform that can enable us to quickly find and cast influencers and go through the campaign process efficiently is critical. It's an incredible way to test and scale what's working hardest for us."