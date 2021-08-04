Spiff Adds Sales Commissions Tools

Spiff, a sales commission software provider, has launched Spiff Analytics, Custom Report Builder, Summary Reports, and Benchmarking to improve the commissions process.

"Commissions for enterprise businesses have become very complicated, often featuring hundreds of different structures based on geographies, teams, and other variables. With that complexity, the commissions process has grown to be, at best, wearisome for the sales and finance teams managing them or, at worst, a cause of animosity between the two groups," Jeron Paul, CEO of Spiff, said in a statement. "Spiff aims to eliminate that tension and, in delivering these new products--just the first in a series of new reporting products we are announcing this quarter--we are providing finance and sales teams with reporting that really enables them to go deeper into their data, helping to rebuild the trust between the two teams."

With Spiff Analytics, customers can Identify key commissions metrics and reports they want pushed to their business intelligence platform or use the reports directly in Spiff. Additionally, they can visualize data and create dashboards with the information they want, and then automate the reporting and schedule reports to be sent to others.

Custom Report Builder enables users to build custom and exportable datasheets from data that lives within Spiff. They can save reports for future reference, filter reports to just include particular plans or teams, include a range of periods, and preview reports before exporting.

Summary Reports let users track team performance through performance graphs and charts. With the new functionality, sales managers now can run visualizations, such as leaderboards, that compare commissions metrics of their team members via the Summary Report functionality. These reports can be exported or saved. Report options for summary report visualizations include Total by Rep, Commission Leaderboard, and Rep Average by Plan.

Within Benchmarking, users can run visualizations that compare their company metrics to other companies anonymously.