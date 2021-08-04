DeepTarget Integrates with Q2
DeepTarget, a provider of data mining and business intelligence solutions for financial institutions, today announced an integration with Q2 Holdings, a provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, via Q2’s Partner Accelerator Program.
Through this integration, DeepTarget's Digital Experience Platform (DXP), including its 3D StoryTeller and AI-based Predictive Campaigns, is now available for use within the Q2 digital banking platform.
Financial firms can now leverage DeepTarget's DXP to engage consumers throughout their digital banking journeys with personalized messaging and match targeted offers, financial fitness information, onboarding information, and community messaging based on specific financial life stages,
"Q2 Innovation Studio enables us to easily and quickly provide personalized engagements within digital banking to FIs," said Jill Homan, president of DeepTarget, in a statement. "Q2 has provided the infrastructure, support, and collaboration to enable FIs to painlessly add fintech products to their digital banking environment, which is so critical and beneficial in today's competitive environment. Our experience working in the Partner Accelerator Program so far has clearly shown Q2's commitment to openness. We are honored to be a part of the rapid expansion of FIs' digital strategy."
Andrews Federal Credit Union is one of the first to leverage the integration. "We are excited about the personalized capabilities DeepTarget brings to our overall digital experience, which enables us to better connect, understand, and anticipate our members' financial needs," said Brian Holloway, vice president of marketing, at Andrews Federal Credit Union, in a statement. "With DXP's seamless integration into our Q2 banking solution, implementation was quick and straightforward. It's refreshing to see our vendors partner to promote openness, collaboration, and choice for their clients. Due to this, we now have the tools and resources needed to deepen each member relationship with consistent, personalized communications within the digital member journey."
