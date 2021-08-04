DeepTarget Integrates with Q2

DeepTarget, a provider of data mining and business intelligence solutions for financial institutions, today announced an integration with Q2 Holdings, a provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, via Q2’s Partner Accelerator Program.

Through this integration, DeepTarget's Digital Experience Platform (DXP), including its 3D StoryTeller and AI-based Predictive Campaigns, is now available for use within the Q2 digital banking platform.

Financial firms can now leverage DeepTarget's DXP to engage consumers throughout their digital banking journeys with personalized messaging and match targeted offers, financial fitness information, onboarding information, and community messaging based on specific financial life stages,