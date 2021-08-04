Fast Simon Integrates with Klaviyo
Fast Simon (formerly InstantSearch+) today unveiled a new integration and partnership with Klaviyo, delivering artificial intelligence-powered personalized recommendations for e-commerce retargeting.
Klaviyo's customer data and automation platform delivers data-driven experiences across email and owned channels. Fast Simon's advanced AI-powered insights are now automatically integrated into Klaviyo flows. This gives e-commerce marketers remarketing opportunities based on actual in-store shopper behavior and intent.
Fast Simon's AI shopping optimization platform integrates search, shopper, behavioral, and store signals. With just a few clicks, both Fast Simon and Klaviyo plug into top e-commerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics, and WooCommerce.
Fast Simon's platform also includes an advanced AI retail merchandising solution, which automates online merchandising. Merchandisers can create personalized, targeted experiences with drag-and-drop editors. The combined rule-based automation and AI merchandising strategies create a highly personalized experience all the way from initial email and text communications through search and sale.
"Fast Simon's integration unlocks an exciting new strategy and use case for our brands," said Stewart Wesley, strategic technology partner manager at Klaviyo, in a statement. "Everybody has implemented and optimized abandoned cart flow, but the concept of retargeting abandoned search is essentially brand new. By identifying customer buying intent and sending relevant and personalized communications, Fast Simon has created a powerful new communications strategy for Klaviyo customers."
"In today's e-commerce tornado, merchants are looking for every advantage to grow revenue and compete with large, often impersonal retail giants," said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon, in a statement. "Klaviyo and Fast Simon are at the forefront of delivering advanced technology to merchants of all sizes, unlocking information and using it to cut through the noise and deliver the highly personal, inspiring and satisfying shopping experiences that drive revenue and loyalty."
"Fast Simon's and Klaviyo's integration has allowed us in just three months to scale our retargeting emails with smart, automated personalized recommendations that generated an uplift of 250 percent in revenue," said Marguerite Gockel, vice president of marketing at YA YA Creations, in a statement. "Using this integration has increased the relevancy of each email we send out to our shoppers."