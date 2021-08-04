Fast Simon Integrates with Klaviyo

Fast Simon (formerly InstantSearch+) today unveiled a new integration and partnership with Klaviyo, delivering artificial intelligence-powered personalized recommendations for e-commerce retargeting.

Klaviyo's customer data and automation platform delivers data-driven experiences across email and owned channels. Fast Simon's advanced AI-powered insights are now automatically integrated into Klaviyo flows. This gives e-commerce marketers remarketing opportunities based on actual in-store shopper behavior and intent.

Fast Simon's AI shopping optimization platform integrates search, shopper, behavioral, and store signals. With just a few clicks, both Fast Simon and Klaviyo plug into top e-commerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics, and WooCommerce.

Fast Simon's platform also includes an advanced AI retail merchandising solution, which automates online merchandising. Merchandisers can create personalized, targeted experiences with drag-and-drop editors. The combined rule-based automation and AI merchandising strategies create a highly personalized experience all the way from initial email and text communications through search and sale.