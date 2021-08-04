Forsta Partners with Rybbon
Forsta, a solutions provider for understanding customer and employee experiences, has partnered with Rybbon, a digital gifting platform provider, to help companies reward their end users for completing surveys. Rybbon will be integrating with Forsta's survey importing tool, Confirmit Horizons.
Respondents can choose from Instant Rewards to redeem immediately after completing a survey. Rybbon also offers a money-back guarantee to customers for unclaimed or unused rewards.
"Our customers are ambitious, and Rybbon is a great selling point to help them attract high-quality respondents, increase response rates, and provide a seamless, real-time reward experience that respondents want," said Andrew Miles, senior vice president of technology partnerships and product integrations at Forsta, in a statement. "We look forward to seeing how our new and existing customers leverage this tool to gain greater understanding from their customers to transform insights into action."
"Our mission is to help deliver high-quality, valuable results to Forsta customers and a best-in-class reward experience for end users," said Jignesh Shah, CEO of Rybbon, in a statement. "We're keen to dive into this partnership with Forsta, and together, provide a strong blend of products that benefit end users."