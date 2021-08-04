Forsta Partners with Rybbon

Forsta, a solutions provider for understanding customer and employee experiences, has partnered with Rybbon, a digital gifting platform provider, to help companies reward their end users for completing surveys. Rybbon will be integrating with Forsta's survey importing tool, Confirmit Horizons.

Respondents can choose from Instant Rewards to redeem immediately after completing a survey. Rybbon also offers a money-back guarantee to customers for unclaimed or unused rewards.