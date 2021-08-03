Gartner's Four Tips to Boost Pipeline Generation

Concerns over a lack of adequate pipeline is driving chief sales officers (CSOs) to implement or consider investments in sales development representatives (SDRs), according to new research by Gartner.

The research firm is suggesting that CSOs focused on driving pipeline growth should focus on SDR team productivity by improving execution in specialized coverage, data sourcing, engagement playbook, and data-driven call coaching.

"SDR teams specialize in identifying prospective buyers, performing outreach to new prospects, and qualifying incoming leads, making this a great area of investment for pipeline growth," said Dan Gottlieb, research director in the Gartner for Sales practice. "However, SDRs suffer productivity issues due to a combination of unrealistic quota setting and limited operational guidance."

Gartner research shows messaging is a top challenge for SDRs, indicating insufficient support from marketing and enablement teams. This leaves SDRs to create their own messaging, which often yields low connect, reply, and meeting conversion rates. Additionally, short SDR tenure of 15.5 months coupled with average ramp times of three months leaves less than a year at full productivity.

"This puts a significant burden on front-line managers for ramp and continuous coaching to maximize the ROI of the function," Gottlieb concluded. "To yield repeatable positive pipeline contributions, CSOs must invest in practical programs for their SDR teams."

To combat this, Gartner recommends that CSOs focused on driving pipeline growth via sales development teams should consider the following four steps to improve productivity: