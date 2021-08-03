Comm100 Launches Keyword Bot

Comm100, a provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today launched Keyword Bot, a conversational, keyword-based chatbot as a standard feature in its suite of customer engagement solutions.

Keyword Bot allows customers to interact with the chatbot through text on live chat, social, and messaging channels. Businesses can set up the bot by entering a list of targeted keywords that the chatbot can associate with answers.

"Today's consumers are busy, impatient, and increasingly digital-first. That is why Comm100 strives to offer our customers a range of customer engagement solutions that best fit the way they need to connect with their customers, including when and how to automate those conversations," said Jeff Epstein, vice president of marketing and strategy at Comm100, in a statement. "Whether it be through text or a simple choose-your-journey question and answer, businesses now have the flexibility to choose what chatbot best suits their customer's needs, standard with every Comm100 plan."