Data Axle Acquires Exact Data

Data Axle, a provider of data, marketing, and real-time intelligence solutions, has acquired Exact Data, a provider of multichannel direct marketing solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the combination of Exact Data and Data Axle, companies now have one place to access lists, data solutions, email marketing, online advertising, social media advertising, paid search, and direct mail.

"In our nearly 50-year history, we have chosen our partners and acquisitions extraordinarily well" said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino in a statement. "Having already partnered together for more than 10 years, we have admired Exact Data's dedication to the small-to-medium sized marketplace, and we knew they would be a natural fit for us as we expand our commitment to this growing industry."

"What Data Axle and Exact Data are doing together effectively elevates the industry standard for what SMBs can expect from their data-driven solutions and service," said Exact Data CEO Larry Organ in a statement. "In addition to our companies' strategic alignment, our vision for the future of data-driven marketing could not be more synchronized. We've been a happy client of Data Axle for more than a decade and are thrilled to come together as one force in service of the SMB space."

"Data Axle USA has always been committed to delivering the best data, data solutions, and data-powered marketing to small-to-medium size businesses across the country. Exact Data has built a robust and easy-to-use online platform and a large complementary customer base. The combination is a winner. We will allow our customers to more easily access the data they want. We will also bring a full suite of marketing solutions and services to Exact Data customers. Our combined customers will enhance their sales and marketing efforts and drive better results," said Mark Cullinane, Data Axle's president of local marketing solutions, in a statement.