Ada Launches Smart Search

Ada today launched Smart Search, a no-code capability that integrates with existing knowledge base content.

Smart Search can predict what customers need and suggest the most relevant articles and automatically serve up answers in their requested language. Ada centralizes all content from content management systems into a single content repository, which informs a keyword-based search to satisfy customer inquiries that do not yet have answers built out.

Smart Search also lets companies leverage their entire knowledge bases anywhere on their sites. With Ada's analytics capabilities, companies gain insights into content usage and can bridge the feedback loop gap to inform businesses of better, data-driven answer training and customer experience optimizations.