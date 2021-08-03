Ada Launches Smart Search
Ada today launched Smart Search, a no-code capability that integrates with existing knowledge base content.
Smart Search can predict what customers need and suggest the most relevant articles and automatically serve up answers in their requested language. Ada centralizes all content from content management systems into a single content repository, which informs a keyword-based search to satisfy customer inquiries that do not yet have answers built out.
Smart Search also lets companies leverage their entire knowledge bases anywhere on their sites. With Ada's analytics capabilities, companies gain insights into content usage and can bridge the feedback loop gap to inform businesses of better, data-driven answer training and customer experience optimizations.
"Our mission at Ada is to empower clients to create valuable brand interactions to grow their relationships with customers and impact business results. We help organizations make intelligent use of the content they have already spent so much time and energy creating," said Mike Murchison, CEO of Ada, in a statement. "Smart Search will further enable enterprises to quickly transform and scale their digital operating models, meeting customers where they are, no matter the channel, and providing them with all the information they need in one place, leaving no question unanswered."