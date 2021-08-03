Hootsuite Acquires Heyday

Hootsuite has acquired Heyday, a conversational artificial intelligence and messaging platform provider, for about $48 million.

"Social is the new interface of commerce and customer care. Modern-day brands have to manage a multitude of daily interactions and conversations at scale, which is impossible to do without AI automation. With the acquisition of Heyday, Hootsuite will now give AI capabilities to marketing, sales, and support teams globally so they can deliver exceptional experiences at scale," said Tom Keiser, CEO of Hootsuite, in a statement. "Hootsuite believes in the power of personalized marketing and frictionless customer experiences that build trust and relevance. The new generation of shoppers want to engage with brands by making purchases and receiving real-time customer service on social. The relationship starts and ends on social, so we're excited to offer brands a better way to deliver successful customer experiences at scale."

"We created Heyday's conversational platform to make buying from a brand as easy as messaging a friend," said Steve Desjarlais, co-founder of Heyday, in a statement. "Together with Hootsuite, we will bridge the gap between physical and digital brand experiences by leveraging social and messaging channels as the anchor and golden thread of the customer journey."