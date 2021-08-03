Tapjoy Launches MobileVoice Market Research Solution

Tapjoy, a mobile advertising and app monetization company, today launched MobileVoice, a market research solution that delivers insights about the attitudes, preferences, and behaviors of mobile consumers.

"Even though mobile devices have completely transformed the modern lifestyle, the market research industry has yet to adjust to the way people consume media in the mobile era, and therefore, it remains rife with inefficiencies," said Jeff Drobick, CEO of Tapjoy, in a statement. "MobileVoice reimagines the entire market research industry in order to adapt to the shifting values and attitudes of today's consumers. It provides brands and market researchers with a premium survey solution that taps into our value exchange model to provide a high-quality experience for users, along with in-depth mobile insights for brands across what we believe will become one of the largest global, mobile panels in the world."

MobileVoice leverages Tapjoy's opt-in, choice-driven value exchange model, which rewards consumers for their engagement with mobile games and applications. The MobileVoice panel consists of more than 50 million active users from nearly 200 countries within the Tapjoy network.

At launch, MobileVoice delivers custom surveys to help companies understand the demographic and psychographic characteristics driving their target audiences' behaviors. It also has custom API integrations that allow Tapjoy to connect research agencies to thousands of surveys in real time. Additional features will include Brand & Campaign Health, to help marketers understand how audiences perceive their brand and to gauge the impact of ad campaigns on awareness, affinity and other metrics; Audience Activation, to provide survey insights to create dynamic segments on the Tapjoy ad platform; and App Monetization, a survey-based offerwall SDK.

MobileVoice employs quality checks, including IP geo-location, ID-verification, double opt-in registration, and others.Tapjoy's dynamic exchange lets researchers dictate their own pricing based on proprietary goals and survey requirements.