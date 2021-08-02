SproutLoud Launches Localized Video Marketing

SproutLoud, a provider of distributed marketing technology, has launched Localized Video Marketing for connected TV, over-the-top, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and cable TV.

Localized Video Marketing enables resellers to book-end branded video assets with customized pre-roll and end tag messaging targeted to local audiences. This means local dealers, distributors, independent retailers, insurance agents, brokers and other types of multilocation partners can localize branded social stories and video ads for seven-, 15-, and 30-second spots across social channels and traditional TV.

"Video as a way to advertise in local markets is under-utilized and presents an amazing opportunity for our enterprise clients and their local users," said Gary Ritkes, president of SproutLoud, in a statement. "More and more types of ad technologies require video content to connect with audiences via social media, digital marketing, connected TV, and standard local television. SproutLoud has created a way to get highly customized co-branded video content out to the market at scale.

"By adding a local spin to brand-created video content, the SMB can enter new advertising media and leverage professionally produced creative, without the typical logistics and costs associated with high-quality video ads," he added.