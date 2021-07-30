BehavioSec Launches Hosted and Cloud Versions of BehavioSense
BehavioSec, a provider of behavioral biometrics and continuous authentication, has extended its patented technology and BehavioSense platform into a SOC/ISO compliant, hosted-version and a cloud-native, SaaS version. These new versions will help more organizations meet compliance and cloud mandates, support frictionless multifactor authentication (MFA), and gain access to behavioral biometrics technology.
The new SaaS solution offers a lightweight software development kit for easy deployment and integration with identity and access management (IAM) platforms already implemented within customer environments for business, consumer, or workforce protection.
"The vision at the outset of this project was to bring this powerful technology used by the largest financial institutions to a broader audience needing a solution for digital identity protection that supports both compliance and privacy protection," said BehavioSec's vice president of products, Jordan Blake, in a statement. "And it is not enough to make it available. It has to be highly deployable and user-friendly too, offering high value."