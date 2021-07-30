BehavioSec Launches Hosted and Cloud Versions of BehavioSense

BehavioSec, a provider of behavioral biometrics and continuous authentication, has extended its patented technology and BehavioSense platform into a SOC/ISO compliant, hosted-version and a cloud-native, SaaS version. These new versions will help more organizations meet compliance and cloud mandates, support frictionless multifactor authentication (MFA), and gain access to behavioral biometrics technology.

The new SaaS solution offers a lightweight software development kit for easy deployment and integration with identity and access management (IAM) platforms already implemented within customer environments for business, consumer, or workforce protection.