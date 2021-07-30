MessageGears Releases Data Variables Segmentation Tool

MessageGears, a marketing software supplier, has released Data Variables, a campaign customization tool that gives marketers more control of their data. Data Variables, which is available at no extra cost to companies using MessageGears' Message and Segment products, allows marketers to build customer-specific campaigns using data that has been categorized in advance.

MessageGears has had functionality similar to Data Variables for some time. The functionality, previously called Launch Variables, is being relaunched. The enhanced tool allows IT/data admins to put guardrails in place, clarifying for the marketing admin which data can be used in campaigns. Meanwhile, marketing admins get access to a predefined list of customer data points.