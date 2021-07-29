SOCi Acquires Brandify

SOCi, providers of an all-in-one platform for multilocation marketers, has acquired Brandify, a provider of location-based digital marketing solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition brings additional functionality to the SOCi platform and strengthens SOCi's relationship with key partners like Google, Facebook, Apple, Yelp, and others.

"We are incredibly excited for this new chapter at SOCi," said Afif Khoury, SOCi's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Over the past year, it has become more important than ever for brands to connect with customers on a localized level. The integration of Brandify's suite of solutions further solidifies SOCi as the leading all-in-one platform for executing the most important digital marketing campaigns across search, social, reviews, and ads, helping our clients continue to connect with their customers, maximize their online presence, and drive customers to their locations." "Our deep history and expertise with location-based marketing solutions will be instrumental to SOCi in realizing its future vision. SOCi is the perfect home for the Brandify team and roster of enterprise clients," said Manish Patel, Brandify's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Our teams have a shared vision, and together we are dedicated to helping multilocation brands establish and deepen their connections with customers on a local level. I'm proud of all that we have achieved since Brandify's inception in 1997, and I look forward to supporting the SOCi team as they continue to execute their strategic growth plan and keep the combined company on an upward trajectory."

The transaction comes on the heels of SOCi raising $80 million from JMI Equity, a growth equity firm.