InMobi Exchange Integrates with In-App Header Bidding Solutions

InMobi, a technology, media, and marketing solutions provider, is now offering in-app header bidding across all major mediation platforms, including AppLovin MAX, Amazon Transparent Ad Marketplace, Fyber FairBid, Google Open Bidding, ironSource, and MoPub Advanced Bidding.

"Our integration with the world's leading in-app header bidding solutions removes friction from the buying process while optimizing competition for all available in-app impressions in a single destination," said Kunal Nagpal, senior vice president and general manager of publisher platform and exchange at InMobi, in a statement. "This shift in the in-app ecosystem is long overdue and enables any app developer to access demand from the world's most marquee advertisers. We thank our mediation partners for their continuous support and are thrilled to further foster the growth of the bidding-first ecosystem."

"With header bidding, we have more flexibility in finding the required scale at the right price with our target users. And with a single integration path via InMobi Exchange, we can now look forward to simpler supply paths, optimized performance across a diverse set of publishers, and greater return on our ad spends, all adding up to our supply path optimization (SPO) goals," said Dennis Mink, senior vice president of marketing at Liftoff, in a statement.