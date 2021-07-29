BlueConic Launches Data Clean Room Solution
BlueConic has launched a data clean room solution to facilitate second-party data sharing in a privacy-safe environment.
The solution provides companies a way to combat the phasing out of third-party cookies.
BlueConic's solution will do the following:
- Insulate companies from sharing personally identifiable information (PII) data with second parties;
- Enable pseudonymized second-party data sharing; and
- Connect to the same unified, consented first-party dataset a company uses for other growth-focused business processes, including customer segmentation, marketing orchestration, and analytics.
"With more than two-thirds of all countries putting consumer privacy legislation in place, there is an undeniable move away from reliance on third-party data and specifically toward first-party data," said Bart Heilbron, CEO and co-founder of BlueConic, in a statement. "Companies in virtually every industry are undergoing a transformation to establish mutual, value exchange-based relationships with customers as the driver of their growth. But they also need to build trusted partnerships with other businesses, such as between CPG and retailers, to create privacy-compliant data co-ops for advertising measurement purposes. Our data clean room solution will ensure our customers can continue to make use of and build upon their valuable, consented first-party data."