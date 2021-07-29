BlueConic Launches Data Clean Room Solution

BlueConic has launched a data clean room solution to facilitate second-party data sharing in a privacy-safe environment.

The solution provides companies a way to combat the phasing out of third-party cookies.

BlueConic's solution will do the following:

Insulate companies from sharing personally identifiable information (PII) data with second parties;

Enable pseudonymized second-party data sharing; and

Connect to the same unified, consented first-party dataset a company uses for other growth-focused business processes, including customer segmentation, marketing orchestration, and analytics.