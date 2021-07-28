Klaviyo  Adds Price-Drop Trigger, Multi-Step Forms, A/B Testing, and a Reports Library

Klaviyo, a customer data and marketing automation platform provider, today launched Price Drop Trigger, Multi-Step Forms, SMS A/B Testing, and a Reports Library.

"Our singular focus at Klaviyo is to give our users more ownership. Ownership of their data, their customers. and the experiences they deliver, and these new features reinforce that," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo, in a statement. "We believe the future of our relationships with the people we care about won't be gated by marketplaces or social platforms, we'll talk directly to them. We're proud that our platform can provide the software and infrastructure to do that at scale, and we're looking forward to the impact that these new capabilities will have on businesses."