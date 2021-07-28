Nimble Launches Lead Pipelines

Nimble today launched a lead pipelines feature to help customers accelerate lead qualification and sales conversions.

Lead Pipelines is a place to store, manage, and qualify leads before moving them into the sales pipeline.

"Nimble's new lead pipelines enable sales teams to manage their pre-qualified leads in a separate, beautifully designed pipeline dedicated to lead qualification," said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble, in a statement. "There's a lot that needs to happen before leads are properly qualified and can be turned into prospective deals. The ability to visualize the qualification process of leads is crucial as a cluttered sales pipeline can lead to a loss of potential business."

Lead Pipelines can also be used for other types of engagements, including hiring, PR, influencer marketing, fundraising, and more. Customized lead pipelines can be set up for many use cases. Users can create an unlimited number of lead pipelines and customize stages to fit their sales processes. Leads can be added manually or imported from web forms, in bulk via spreadsheets, or via API integration. The data displayed on each lead card is customizable and leads can be turned into deals with one click.

Users can also track unqualified leads on a separate Kanban board and declutter the early stages of their sales pipelines, separate qualified and unqualified leads, and visualize how leads move through the qualification process.