TELUS International Launches Intelligent Insights

TELUS International, a digital customer experience solutions provider, today launched Intelligent Insights, a tool-agnostic platform to monitor and manage robotic process automation (RPA) solutions and bots.

With Intelligent Insights, companies can track their digital operations on a single platform to monitor effectiveness, cost savings, and opportunities for innovation.

"Over the past year and a half, we have seen businesses significantly increase their spending on automated solutions to stay connected with their customers, ensure business continuity, and realize efficiencies as a way to address challenges brought about by the pandemic," said Jim Radzicki, chief technology officer at TELUS International, in a statement. "This acceleration has resulted in a bot proliferation and a rising dependence on these digital coworkers. Most organizations take advantage of multiple automated solutions to optimize performance and, although each solution offers its own unique benefits, using multiple providers can make it challenging to gain full oversight over siloed automation programs."

Intelligent Insights supports all major automation platforms, including intelligent TELUS International Assistant, Blue Prism, UiPath, and Automation Anywhere.

IDC forecasts that the intelligent process automation market will grow to $28.5 billion in 2023. The market research firm also predicts that by 2024, more than 75 percent of organizations will implement some level of automation across multiple processes to drive higher levels of process optimization and to free up operational cash.